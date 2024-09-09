Leisure Leagues 5 a side football competitions at Arun Sports Arena
🔥 BRAND NEW FRIDAY AND SUNDAY (VETS) 5 A SIDE LEAGUE 🔥
📹 Full length matches will available to watch back on our Leisure Leagues Sussex YouTube channel 📹
🏟 Arun Sports Arena
📆 7pm-9pm kick offs (30 Minute games)
🏧 £35 per team per week, £10 entry - saving of £40
💻 Social Media updates, all online team profiles
💼 Well organised and weekly communications
🏆 Trophies/Medals to be won
🏅 Golden Boot, Golden Glove and MVP awards
⚽ All abilities welcome - squads of up to 8 players
https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/arun-sports-arena-vets-league/arun-veterans-league-over-35s-only-sunday
If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact the Area Manager:
Steve 07955 175518 / [email protected]
