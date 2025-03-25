The Lottbridge Golf Club seniors took part in their first Stableford competition of the season and 33 seniors took part. The weather was perfect and the course was drying out nicely.

Senior captain Dennis Sutherland presented prizes to the following:

March Stableford overall winner was Les Buckle with 38 points.

Division 1 Winner was Dennis Green with 35 points.

Winner Les Buckle receiving his prize from senior captain Dennis Sutherland

Division 2 Winner was Steve Goddard with 34.

Nearest the pin on holes 2 and 11 - Chris Burgess; Nearest the pin on holes 6 and 15 - Les Buckle; Nearest the pin on holes 9 and 18 - Ian Stringer.

Congratulations and very well played to all the prizewinners.

Thanks were given to the Fairway staff of Karen and Mike for looking after everyone and for supplying tea and coffee.

Thanks went to senior committee members Tony Bryant and Wayne Funnell for their administration assistance and to vice captain Bill Scott for collecting charity balls in the water and Mickey Hopkins for starting off the 33 hopefuls.

Finally thanks went to the greenkeepers for their continued efforts on maintaining the course in superb condition, especially for the time of year.

Dennis thanked all the players for their contribution to the charity ‘balls in the water’ collection – the captain’s charity is Prostrate Cancer UK.

Dennis announced that the seniors’ April Medal would take place on Tuesday, April 1, before thanking everyone who played.