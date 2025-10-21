Lewes AC athlete smashes 24-hour record to become world champion

Lewes Athletic Club’s Sarah Webster has made history by setting a new Women’s European and World 24-hour record. Sarah covered an astonishing 278.622 kilometres at the IAU 24-Hour World Championships in Albi, France, on October 19.

Sarah’s performance surpassed the previous world record of 270.36 km, set by Japan’s Miho Nakata at the last championships two years ago. Competing in a world-class field, she not only claimed the women’s title but also placed an extraordinary 5th overall. Only four male athletes covered more distance over the 24 hours.

Her record-breaking run also contributed to Great Britain’s women’s team securing the gold medal, capping a remarkable weekend for British ultra-distance running.

This achievement marks a historic milestone for Lewes Athletic Club. She becomes the first Lewes AC athlete ever to be crowned a world champion.

Sarah, who combines her elite athletic career with a professional background in veterinary medicine, is coached by Dave Leach, Lewes AC’s long-time endurance coach and club member.

David has coached Sarah for 11 years, guiding her journey from running 1500 metres on the track to becoming a world-record-holding 24-hour runner. He has spent decades supporting athletics at both club and county level, helping countless athletes achieve their potential.

Sarah is no stranger to international competition, having earned a bronze medal at the 2014 IAU World 100km Championships, and was competing in only her second-ever 24-hour event.

Earlier this year, she impressed with a distance of 243.393 km at the Crawley 24-hour race, setting the stage for her world-beating performance in Albi.

Lewes Athletic Club chair Philip Westbury said: “Sarah’s performance was incredible! A true testament to her dedication, resilience and talent. Everyone at Lewes AC is immensely proud and inspired by her. She has made history not just for the club, but for British ultra-running.”

Established in 1984, Lewes AC support athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.