Lewes AC athletes selected for GB and NI teams at major International championships

Lewes Athletic Club is celebrating a double selection to Great Britain and Northern Ireland teams this summer.

Thomas Roach and Gemma Tutton will represent the nation at two prestigious international events in Spain.

Roach will face an intense 44.5km course featuring a dramatic 3,657m of elevation gain and loss, including a punishing climb of nearly 1,500m to the summit of La Moleta. A seasoned international competitor, Roach was part of the gold medal-winning GB team at the 2023 Championships in Austria.

He joins a formidable men’s squad including Bertie Houghton, Joseph Wright, Grant Cunliffe, Ben Rothery, and Kris Jones—each with sights set on individual and team medals.

“We are thrilled to see Thomas continue to excel on the world stage,” said Club Chair Philip Westbury. “His dedication and achievements inspire our entire running community.”

Meanwhile, Lewes AC pole vaulter Gemma Tutton will make her senior international debut for Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the 2025 European Athletics Team Championships in Madrid between 26 and 29 June.

Gemma, coached by Richard Pilling, will be among the first to compete, with the women’s pole vault set to open the event in a stunning open-air setting in front of Madrid’s Royal Palace Gardens. She will compete alongside fellow debutant Owen Heard (Harrow AC) as part of a 42-strong GB & NI squad representing the UK across all disciplines

“This is a fantastic achievement and a milestone moment in Gemma’s career,” said Philip Westbury. “Her selection is a credit to her hard work, resilience, and rising talent.”

The European Athletics Team Championships will feature teams from 16 nations striving to fulfil their potential across four days of athletics action.

With two athletes set to wear the GB vest in elite competition this summer, Lewes Athletic Club is rightly proud. “These selections highlight the calibre of athletes our club continues to develop,” Philip Westbury added. “We’ll be cheering on Thomas and Gemma every step, stride, and vault of the way.”

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk