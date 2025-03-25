The marathon and two-person relay, entirely organised by volunteers and known for its camaraderie, features 26 miles of stunning yet demanding South Downs terrain, incorporating around 1000m of climbing and summiting Black Cap, Firle Beacon, and Mount Caburn before returning via Kingston Ridge.

Lewes AC delivered outstanding performances across both the solo and relay races. Lizzie Keep stole the show, finishing as the 1st woman and smashing the course record. Meanwhile, Richard Strong claimed 2nd place in the men's race, with Toby Meanwell securing 3rd.

In the relay event, Lewes AC's dynamic duo of Ben Pepler and Adam Vaughan raced to an impressive 3rd place finish, showcasing their strength and consistency.

Lewes AC Chair Philip Westbury said: "Lewes AC loves the Moyleman. This event is well-organised and run by wonderful volunteers on the beautiful trails. Most importantly, it raises money for good causes. We're delighted to have contributed to the event's continued success and look forward to returning next year."

1 . Contributed LAC Members celebrate completing the challenging Lewes Moyleman Marathon Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Lewes AC's Lizzie Keep crosses the finish line as the first woman, shattering the course record in a stunning performance Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Lewes AC's Tom Marchant and Will Monnington celebrate their achievement after completing the two-person relay in the challenging Lewes Moyleman Marathon Photo: Submitted