Lewes AC pole vaulters leap to national success

Lewes Athletic Club’s pole vault group has solidified its status as the UK’s leading vaulting hub following a triumphant indoor season that saw its athletes deliver record-breaking performances.

Drawing talent from across Sussex, including Lewes, Brighton, Hastings, Crawley, Worthing, and Haywards Heath, the group celebrated a standout year marked by multiple national titles and an impressive presence at major competitions.

By the close of the 2025 indoor season, four Lewes vaulters topped the UK rankings in their respective age groups: Milly Pile (U13 Girls), Jack Matten (U13 Boys), Bill Scott (U15 Boys), and Ava Hayes (U17 Women).

Eleven additional athletes from the group secured top-10 rankings nationally, underscoring the depth of talent within the squad.

From Left to Right Flic Frappel, Evelyn Zacher, Savannah Crozier, Jasmine Travers Clarke, Naomi Newman, Edie Day, Tamsin Bennett and Bea Crawshaw celebrate at Vault London

In February, 20 Lewes vaulters qualified for the prestigious England Athletics Indoor Age Group Championships in Sheffield, more than almost any other UK athletics club across all events.

The team returned with two national champions, Ava Hayes and Bill Scott, and six more top-five finishes.

The group’s success has sparked growing interest in pole vaulting across the region, and Lewes AC is encouraging more young athletes to get involved.

Lewes AC offers regular indoor taster sessions for 10 to 14-year-olds. The next sessions will take place on Sunday, April 27, from 10 am-12 pm and 12 pm-2 pm.

Two stars, two medals, one awesome day for Lewes AC's Remy Louis and Luca Mindel at the Sussex Indoor Age Group Championship.

Training is available year-round, outdoors at Lewes Track during the summer and indoors at a dedicated facility near Lewes during the winter.

Anyone interested in participating in the upcoming taster session or learning more about the group is encouraged to contact David Tutton at [email protected].