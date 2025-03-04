Lewes AC runners race for glory and good causes in Brighton

Lewes Athletic Club runners turned out in force for the Brighton Half Marathon on Sunday, delivering strong performances across multiple age categories while also supporting charitable causes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brighton Half Marathon began at Hove Lawns, where organisers took runners on a scenic route through the city. LAC members excelled in their respective age groups. Notable performances included:

Lewes AC Women: Ruby Whyte-Wilding (Female) 3rd Female! 1:18.19; Flaminia Gold (Female) 5th Female! 1:20:30 (Personal Best); Megan Taylor (F35) 5th place in category, 1:29:12; Clare Martin (F35) 7th place in category,1:30:16; Charlotte Bennett (F40) – 19th place in category, 1:39:24 (Personal Best); Heidi Hodgson (F45) – 3rd place in category, 1:31:28; Fiona Wright (F70) – 2nd place in category, 1:59:54.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes AC Men: Jez Davison (M40) – 11th place in category, 1:18:32; Toby Meanwell (M45) – 6th place in category, 1:18:32; Adam Vaughan (M45) – 12th place in category, 1:21:05.

Lewes AC's Theo Loughlin celebrates his 17th birthday with his dad Gary at the Brighton Half Marathon

Beyond impressive race times, several LAC runners took part for meaningful reasons.

Sarah Pearson completed the half marathon to raise funds for Lewes Victoria Hospital, while Ronald Dam ran in support of MacMillan Cancer Support. Theo Loughlin chose to celebrate his 17th birthday by running the Brighton Half Marathon with his dad Gary.

Adding to the day’s excitement, a group of LAC members embarked on an early morning run over the South Downs from Lewes to Brighton to cheer on their fellow clubmates, showcasing the camaraderie and spirit that defines the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philip Westbury, Club Chair of Lewes AC, said “We are incredibly proud of all our runners who participated in the Brighton Half Marathon. Their dedication, hard work, and commitment to their personal goals and charitable causes are truly inspiring. Seeing so many of our members achieve outstanding times while also supporting each other highlights the strength and community spirit of Lewes AC.”

Lewes AC's Ruby Whyte-Wilding claims 3rd female place in the Brighton Half

The Brighton Half Marathon remains one of the South Coast’s premier running events, and Lewes AC was proud to have such a strong presence among the thousands of participants.

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.