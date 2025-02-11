Lewes AC members performed strongly at the Sussex Cross Country League fixture at Stanmer Park in Brighton.

Battling slippery and sticky mud, the club’s runners secured impressive individual and team results across multiple races.

Among the standout performances, Amelie Bedford finished 24th overall in the Senior Women’s race with a time of 24:13, placing 12th in the U17 Women’s category.

Jenna French followed close behind in 29th place, finishing 2nd in the V35 Women’s division and 5th in the Vet League rankings with a time of 24:59. Also, Heidi Hodgson finished 1st in the V45 category at 25:06.

Lewes AC’s men also delivered strong results. Josh Burgess finished 2nd in the U20, Senior, and Vet Men race at 29:44. After that, Jonathan Burrell came 1st in the V60 men’s age category, placing 38th overall at 36:05.

The club also celebrated success in the younger age groups.

Samuel Trotman delivered an impressive performance in the U13 Boys race, finishing 5th at 13:48. In the U13 Girls race, Ella Bartholomew claimed an outstanding 2nd place, crossing the line at 14:10. And in the U15 Boys race, Michael O’Connor made a strong effort to finish 5th at 14:58.

The event saw excellent participation across all age groups, with Lewes AC athletes showing grit and determination throughout the demanding course. The challenging terrain and energy-sapping muddy conditions made for a test of endurance, but Lewes AC's runners rose to the occasion.

Philip Westbury, chair of Lewes AC, praised the team’s efforts:“Lewes AC athletes once again demonstrated their resilience and competitive spirit in tough conditions at Stanmer Park.

"Cross-country racing is about grit; our runners showed incredible determination on a challenging course. Every athlete gave their all, from our juniors to our veteran competitors, and we are immensely proud of their efforts and achievements.”

Established in 1984, Lewes AC support athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.