Lewes AC strike gold at Sussex Masters Cross Country Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lewes AC secured multiple individual gold medals and an exceptional team gold in the Men’s Over-60 category at the Sussex Athletics Masters Cross Country Championships held at Coombe Farm, Lancing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Sida commanded, finishing third overall (31:04), securing first place and individual gold in the M50 category.

Jonathan Burrell dominated his age group, finishing sixth overall (32:14) and claiming individual gold in the M60 category. Ian Fines (35:22) and David Prince-Iles (38:27) also ran strong races, with Prince-Iles securing individual gold in the M70 category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Miller (44:54) rounded out the Lewes AC contingent with a solid performance in the M50 category.

Lewes AC won multiple medals at the Sussex Athletics Masters Cross Country Championships

The scoring trio of Jonathan Burrell (1st, M60), Ian Fines (5th, M60), and David Prince-Iles (17th, M70) secured the top team position (23 points) and a Men’s Over-60 team gold medal, showcasing the club’s strength and depth in veteran cross-country running.

Rachel Hillman ran superbly to finish third overall (32:27) and second in the W35 category. Emily Proto followed closely behind in sixth place (33:32), taking fourth in the same category.

Becky Trotman (37:27) and Sally Norris (38:03) excelled in the W45 group, finishing second and third, respectively. Meanwhile, Karin Divall (42:42) claimed individual gold in the W65 category, adding another honour for Lewes AC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lewes AC women’s team also secured a strong second-place finish in the Women’s 35-49 team competition, scoring 18 points.

Lewes AC's Karin Divall wins a gold medal at the Sussex Athletics Masters

The team effort was led by Rachel Hillman (2nd, W35), Emily Proto (5th, W35), and Becky Trotman (11th, W45), reflecting the club’s strength across different age groups.

Club Chair Philip Westbury said: "Lewes AC continue to have a great cross country season, covering all age groups. We had some impressive results as a team over the weekend, with some great individual performances too and we are excited for the remaining few months of the season.”

Established in 1984, Lewes AC support athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk