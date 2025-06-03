Lewes AC's Karin Divall clinches V65 first place on Hastings seafront
Held along the scenic Hastings seafront, the event featured a fast, flat, and accurately measured 5-mile course, ideal conditions for competitive racing.
"We are incredibly proud of Karin for her exceptional achievement at Hastings," said Philip Westbury, Chair of Lewes AC. "Her strong and determined run and positive spirit exemplify the ethos of our club. Karin's V65 victory inspires Lewes AC members, young and veteran alike, to pursue personal achievement, fitness and fun."
Since its founding in 1985 by Ron Grover and Carol Wilson of Arena 80, The Sussex Grand Prix has been a cornerstone of the regional road running scene, with events including Lewes AC's downland 10-mile race, held across East and West Sussex from March through to November.
Three Lewes AC runners participated in Sunday's race. Karin Divall's success adds to Lewes AC's growing list of achievements and reinforces its reputation for fostering running across all age categories.
About Lewes Athletic Club
Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.