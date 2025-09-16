Lewes athletes celebrate success at Eastbourne 5k

Six members of Lewes Athletic Club joined over 200 runners on Sunday, 14th September 2025, to take on the Eastbourne 5k. They returned home with smiles, personal bests, and fantastic results to celebrate.

The race featured a fast and flat course. It started on the promenade at the Holywell Tea Chalet before sweeping past Eastbourne landmarks, including the Bandstand and Pier. After a week of heavy rain, the skies finally cleared, giving runners perfect racing conditions.

The standout performance of the day came from Rachel Hillman, who stormed home in 18 minutes 22 seconds, claiming 27th place overall and 2nd woman.

There were also plenty of proud moments among the team:

Lewes AC all smiles at the start line of the Eastbourne 5kplaceholder image
Lewes AC all smiles at the start line of the Eastbourne 5k
  • Philip Westbury clocked 19:32 to finish 3rd in the Vet Men 45–49 category.
  • Amy Fines celebrated a personal best with a time of 21:00.
  • Beth Reed enjoyed a superb run of 21:04, supported all the way by her husband Matt Reed, who paced her to the line in 21:05.
  • Ian Fines rounded off the Lewes contingent with a strong and determined run of 25:26 in the Vet Men 60–64 category.

Club Chair Philip Westbury said: “We’re so proud of our runners. Events like the Eastbourne 5k really show what our club is about, supporting each other, celebrating personal achievements, and enjoying being part of the wider running community.”

About Lewes Athletic Club

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.

