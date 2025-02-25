Lewes athletes shine at British Indoor Masters and Eastbourne Half Marathon

Lewes Athletic Club members secured impressive results at the British Indoor Masters Championships and the Eastbourne Half Marathon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the British Indoor Masters Championships held at Lee Valley, Jonathan Burrell brought home two bronze medals in the M60 category.

Competing against some of the country's top veteran athletes, Jonathan secured third place in the 1500m with 4:46.78 and another bronze in the 800m, finishing in 2:18.64.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Lewes AC athletes also performed strongly at the Eastbourne Half Marathon.

Lewes AC's Dominic Osman-Allu paces Emily Murray to a PB in the Eastbourne Half Marathon

The race, which began and ended at Princes Park, followed a scenic but challenging route along the seafront and towards Beachy Head. Several Lewes AC runners secured category wins and personal bests.

These were: Vet Male 60-64: Ian Fines – 1st place, Chip Time: 01:33:50; Senior Male: Edward Wheeler - Category position 96, Chip Time: 01:44:28; Vet Male 50-54: Matthew Homewood – Category position 12, Chip Time: 01:45:06; Vet Female 55-59: Helen Bowman – 1st place, Chip Time: 01:51:46; Senior Female: Emily Murray – Chip Time: 01:52:20 (Personal Best by two minutes); Vet Male 60-64: Dominic Osman-Allu – Category position 11, Chip Time: 01:52:20.

Category winner Helen Bowman praised the club's camaraderie, saying, "Thank you to the Lewes AC collective for being so encouraging and supportive. It meant a lot to me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Murray, who celebrated a personal best, expressed her gratitude to a fellow club member: "My thanks to fellow Lewes AC member Dominic. I couldn't have asked for a better pacer to get me to the end and smiling the whole way."

Jonathan Burrell celebrates on the podium after an incredible performance at the British Indoor Masters Championships

Lewes AC Chair Philip Westbury said, "These fantastic results highlight the strength of Lewes AC across various age groups and distances. Congratulations to all competitors for their hard work and dedication to training!"

Established in 1984, Lewes AC support athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk