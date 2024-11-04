Lewes Athletic Club to host third annual Santa Fun Run in support of Lewes Victoria Hospital

Lewes Athletic Club is delighted to announce the return of the Lewes Downland Santa Fun Run, scheduled for Sunday, December 22. Now in its third year, this festive event promises fun and fitness for runners of all abilities while raising funds for the Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital.

Participants can choose between 5k, 10k, or 15k well-marshalled courses that traverse the beautiful Lewes Downs to Ditchling and back.

Runners, many donning Santa and elf hats, will embark on their chosen route from Wallands School, with registration starting at 9 a.m. and the runs starting at Landport Bottom at 10 a.m.

The festivities will wrap up by approximately 12:15 p.m. with a celebratory mince pie and hot drink.

Participants gather at the start line of the 2023 Lewes Downland Santa Run that raises funds for the Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital

Originally set up by Friends of Lewes Victoria and supported by Lewes Athletic Club, the Lewes Downland Santa Fun Run began in 2022 and has grown significantly in popularity, with last year's event attracting nearly twice as many participants as the inaugural race.

This year, Lewes Athletic Club has taken on full organisational responsibilities and is committed to creating a memorable experience for all involved.

"We are incredibly grateful to Lewes Athletic Club for their continued generosity of spirit and action," said Sarah Pearson, last year's event organiser.

"The Downs are truly breathtaking at this time of year, and the funds raised from this event will make a meaningful difference for Lewes Victoria Hospital, helping to fund essential equipment and services."

Lewes Athletic Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to join in this event and spread festive cheer while often raising money for Friends of Lewes Victoria, a vital local charity. To register for the Lewes Downland Santa Fun Run, please visit https://shorturl.at/Bwogf.