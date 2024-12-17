Lewes Athletic Club triumphs at Newplace Park and climbs to Equal First in ESSCCL Standings

Lewes Athletic Club has risen to the top of the East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League (ESSCCL) standings after a strong showing at Sunday's fixture held at Newplace Park, Framfield. The club's outstanding result on a challenging, muddy course propelled them from third to equal first place in the league.

With two undulating laps of 2.5 miles each and conditions testing the mettle of every runner, Lewes AC delivered one of its best-ever team results.

Highlights from the Event:

First Place Finish: Lewes AC's victory at Newplace Park was decisive, with the team scoring 1,933 points compared to second-place Crowborough Runners' 2,110. In the ESSCCL scoring system, lower scores indicate stronger performances, making this achievement stand out.

Lewes AC’s 37-strong team tackles the ESSCCL challenge at Newplace Park, Framfield

Climbing the League Table: After finishing third at the season's first race at Eridge Park, Lewes AC's win at Newplace Park catapulted the team to joint first position in the league standings. Lewes AC and Crowborough Runners now share four position points, setting up an exciting race for the league title.

Best Team Score of the Season: The team's score of 1,933 is the lowest—and therefore the best—achieved by any club across the two league fixtures held so far this season.

Record Participation: Lewes AC fielded an impressive 37 runners, marking one of the club's highest-ever turnouts for an ESSCCL race. This strong participation reflects the benefits of the club's excellent training sessions, including track workouts and strength and conditioning sessions, which build camaraderie and competitive spirit among its runners.

Comments from the Team:

Lewes AC women’s team captain Sally Norris expressed pride in the team's efforts, stating, "We had a great turnout at Framfield. The conditions were tough, but everyone gave their best, and it's fantastic to see our members' training paying off. Being joint top of the league is a huge motivation for the rest of the season."

With momentum firmly on their side, Lewes Athletic Club looks forward to hosting the next ESSCCL fixture at Blackcap on 12th January.

About Lewes Athletic Club

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.