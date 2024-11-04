Lewes Athletic Club’s 40th anniversary gala celebrates legacy, new chair, and community support

Lewes Athletic Club marked 40 years of training athletes to compete at the highest levels at a celebratory Gala Dinner in October that drew over 200 members from past and present.

In a speech that received a standing ovation, Club founder and outgoing Chair Pete Masters paid tribute to those who supported the Club.

He underscored the pivotal role of fundraising in the Club's growth. His recount of the Club's journey, which included developing the all-weather track, club room and fitness facilities, was met with delight. These facilities now benefit over 400 members, enhancing their training experience.

Notable members and alums who benefited from the Club include Jonathan Burrell, British Masters 800m champion; world-renowned ultra runner Tom Evans, who joined Lewes Athletics Club in 2016; Rio Olympic steeplechase athlete Rob Mullett, who became a member at the age of eleven; rising star Ava James, who took the U17 steeplechase record with her win at the school games this year, and David Prince-Iles, a regular record-breaking ultra runner proving that even in his 60s, age is no barrier.

Incoming Chair Philip Westbury, Lewes Town Mayor Imogen Makepeace and outgoing Chair Pete Masters celebrate 40 years of Lewes Athletic Club

Next to speak was the Mayor of Lewes, Imogen Makepeace, who acknowledged the Club's importance in the community and highlighted the importance of sport for women and girls.

After that, representatives from AS Marolles, a French athletic club twinned with Lewes AC, thanked the Club for the strong bonds of friendship formed and travel and learning experiences gained through years of regular meetups and competitions.

The packed audience passed on their good wishes to long-time Club Member Philip Westbury, who has taken on the role of Chair.

Finally, the generous support of local businesses, who provided gifts for the raffle, demonstrated the community's involvement and support for the Club.

Lewes Athletic Club is a supportive and welcoming club that provides coaching for track and field, cross country, road, fun running, race walking, and more for all age groups and abilities. To find out more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk