Seaford 32 Lewes 12 Lewes travelled to the seaside minus the services of five key players from their previous match and were also affected by the three-week break, taking their time to get going in the game.

As a result, Seaford scored an early try, but then things got even worse for Lewes as injuries forced Tomas Norman and Harry Weston off the field.

Having had to bring replacements so early in the game meant that Lewes were unable to make the most of their bench. A pushover try was then conceded a pushover try and although they put a lot of determination into defending their line, Lewes couldn’t stop Seaford from squeezing over in the corner just before half time.

Seaford’s dominance didn’t extend into goalkicking which meant that the half-time score was 15-0.

Lewes RFC's Gus Taylor on the attack - picture by Danny Simpson

Lewes showed increased resistance in the second half as Seaford took a while to get going before they eventually notched their bonus point try. That gave Seaford a 20-point lead, but it is to Lewes’ credit that the last half hour of the match was even in score, with 12 points each being scored, as Lewes evened up possession and position.

Stuart Dickens, who it was good to see back in the team, got over for a try and, what’s more, Gus Taylor, captain for the day, managed what Seaford so far hadn’t by successfully completing the conversion.

Lewes were really beginning to turn it on but they were unfortunate to concede two further tries – one from an interception, which was converted and the other from a breakaway try after Seaford countered another Lewes attacking move. Lewes weren’t finished, though, and they certainly hadn’t given up.

They put in a strong series of attacks, which ended with the ball being held up over the line. However, Billy Shiell, whose brilliant display all over the field from the second row, had made him a deserved man of the match, stormed over the line to finish Lewes on a high, despite the losing margin of 20 points.

Lewes will now have to regroup with the two home league matches on the horizon, for both Shoreham and Brighton due at the Stanley Turner Ground on the next two Saturdays. They are now sixth in the table, but with a game in hand after last week’s postponement.

Lewes: Moore; Benson Hoff, Rourke, Bowie: Taylor (captain), Durrant; Norman, Gribble, Dadswell; Evans-Freke, Shiell; Weston, Coe, Medhurst. Replacements: Coppola, Dickens, Alexander.