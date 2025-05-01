Lewes FC Select Under 13 Girls crowned national champions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes FC Select Under 13 Girls were crowned champions of the National Premier Conference League on Wednesday evening (30 April) after opponents AFC Wimbledon dropped points.

The winning team is made up of nine players from Lewes FC Juniors Rooks U13 Girls, along with nine additional players from three other grassroots clubs in Sussex. The league campaign will come to an end this Saturday 3May, when the team meet Watford at the Lewes FC Dripping Pan ground (1pm kick-off). The game will be followed by a trophy presentation and celebrations.

It is an unprecedented success for the team, in their first season in the JPL (Junior Premier League).

“This is an exceptional achievement and a huge milestone for our elite-level football development programme,” says Charlie Rowland, Lewes FC Select Coach. “This incredible accomplishment is a testament to the hard work, skill, and dedication of the players and their coaching staff.”

Lewes FC Select Under 13 Girls

“It’s so cool to play against a big name like Arsenal!”

The team faces Arsenal FC Women’s U13 in the prestigious JPL National Cup Final, a week later on Saturday 10 May at the Sixways Stadium in Worcester.

Lewes FC Select Captain, Chloe Mintram (pictured front row, right) said: “I’ve loved representing Lewes FC and playing in the JPL and I’m so proud of how we’ve developed as a team. All the hard work the girls have put in has paid off. We’ve done it! We’re champions - it’s unbelievable. We are all so excited to get to the National Cup final. It’s so cool to play against a big name like Arsenal but we’ll treat the match the same as any team we play: working hard for each other, giving it our all. Win or lose, we’ll enjoy every minute of this special occasion.”

“The achievements of these young athletes deserve widespread recognition and the impact of their performances continues to inspire both the club and the wider grassroots football community in Lewes,” continues Charlie. “Our Under 13 Select girls have not only demonstrated incredible skill and teamwork but also the passion and commitment to push beyond expectations. Their progression in both the JPL and the National Cup is something extraordinary. We will celebrate this weekend and then embrace the challenge of facing Arsenal in the cup final, with no fear. We will give a good account of ourselves and we’re confident. Myself and the rest of the coaching team are immensely proud of the achievements of the girls and are eager to continue supporting and celebrating their success.”

The future

These impressive achievements highlight the growing strength of girls’ football in Lewes, and the bright future ahead for Lewes FC Women. As these young athletes continue to break barriers, the club remains committed to supporting their development and giving them the recognition they truly deserve.

For more information about playing football in Lewes, visit wwwlewesfootballfoundation.org