Lewes RFC recovered from a bad start at Crawley but ended up losing 31-24.

And it was a bad start. Before the spectators had settled into their seats Lewes found themselves 12 points down after a Crawley onslaught took everyone by surprise with two quick scores in the first three minutes.

It was going to get worse before it got better as yellow cards for two of the Lewes forwards reduced them to 13 men.

Lewes have come out of worse holes than this in the past couple of years and weren’t going to get downhearted. Kane Dadswell raised the mood with two storming runs that showed Crawley that they still had a match on their hands.

Gus Taylor in action - picture by Danny Simpson

The Lewes spirit was lifted and Will Hoff got over for a try in the corner that put them right back in it.

However another setback followed when James Sale received a red card after a poor tackle, and then his second row partner, Jack Bradford, also had to leave the field with a shoulder injury.

Again, Lewes showed that they were not finished and some sniping runs by skipper Raff Green put them into an attacking position deep into the first half.

At the end of the half, more Lewes pressure on the Crawley line yielded a try for Joe Lacey that Tom Moore converted. This left the half time score at 12-12.

Raff Green, the Lewes captain - oicture: Danny Simpson

The second half began with a strong Lewes attack, but when it broke down, Crawley countered and scored a try that put them back into the lead at 19-12. It was increased as Crawley scored their bonus point try that stretched the lead to 26-12.

Lewes were still attacking well, but did find it hard to sustain attacks a man down. However it did make such a difference with Gus Taylor back at fly half as he was the instigator of all the good things Lewes were doing, as well as bringing out the best out of Hoff and Green in the centre, both of whom had great games.

Lewes pressed hard on the Crawley line, but were held up over the line, then another thrust saw the award of a penalty try, which took the score to 26-19. This gave Lewes the incentive to go for another score and get their own bonus point, but Crawley broke away once more to seal victory at 31-19.

One more successful attack would produce two bonus points. Tom Moore set it up with a brilliant 50-22, and after having a succession of penalties, Will Hoff, eventually went over for the precious five points with the clock well in the red. This was Lewes’ fourth try, and it also provided the losing bonus point.

Will Hoff scoring the try that earned two bonus points - picture: Danny Simpson

The bonus points Lewes gained moved them two points ahead of Ditchling in the table with 28 points, Crawley have gone above them into sixth on 29 points.

Lewes are now due to play Uckfield on February 8 before going to Brighton on February 15. The next game at the Stanley Turner will see the visit of Seaford on March 1, when former players are being invited to a pre-match lunch.