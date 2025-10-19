Lewes RFC enjoy convincing win at Shoreham

Lewes RFC preserved their 100% start to the season with a 51-33 win at Shoreham in an exciting game at Buckingham Park.

It was a great all-round performance from the team as they were resolute in defence as well as being threatening with their attacking moves. But beyond this, there were times in the game when they had to respond to set-backs and the tremendous team spirit they showed on these occasions was something to be most proud of.

The first of these “down moments” came when Shoreham took the lead with a goal seconds into the match. In fact, it might have been even worse, but a magnificent tackle from Jimi George-Coker centimetres from the goal-line saved the day after another dangerous Shoreham attack.

Moments later Lewes had a penalty in the middle of the pitch, James Sale took a quick tap and Raff Green was over to score a try that changed the momentum of the game.

Jordy Smith in Lewes RFC action | Picture by Danny Simpson

Jordy Smith’s conversion equalised the scores, and he then put a penalty goal over to give Lewes the lead at 7-10. Shoreham were certainly not finished though, and Lewes had to put in a good defensive shift to maintain their lead. However, they were guilty of conceding too many penalties and, as a result, Shoreham were able to increase their pressure and regain the lead at 14-10.

At this stage Lewes were handicapped by injuries to their flankers, Harry Weston and Will Cross, with Shoreham taking advantage to score another try, although this was not converted. So, once again, Lewes had to dig deep, and a touch of innovation and inspiration by Kellen Harvey saw him scything at pace through the Shoreham defence to score under posts, leaving Smith’s conversion a formality.

On the stroke of half time Smith chipped the ball into the Shoreham 22, but, as he followed it up, he was taken out by a defender who received an instant yellow card.

After he had recovered, Smith converted the penalty and so Lewes went into half time in the lead at 19-20. With the fillip of being in the lead and now playing against fourteen men, Lewes began to play with a new freedom, and after a length of the field run by Smith, the opportunity arose for Tom Petty to score a well-received try that was, once again, turned into a goal by Smith.

And 19-27 soon became 19-34 when player coach Sean Sayers went over for another popular score that gave Lewes their try bonus point. Smith converted that and another penalty goal to stretch the lead to 19-37. Lewes were really on song now, defending well when required, and producing another goal when their young hooker Ben Simmonds took it upon himself to take a quick penalty and drive over the line by the posts.

At 19-44 that should have been done and dusted for Lewes, but they were about to face their biggest challenge of the afternoon, First Tom Petty received a yellow card for not releasing the ball in a tackle, and moments later Harry Pryer received another one for a high tackle. Shoreham took advantage of the lifeline they’d been given to ease through a depleted Lewes defence and get two tries that took the score to 33-44.

To their immense credit Lewes’ game management was top notch and they not only survived, but came back to finish the match with another goal. When team was restored to 15 men, their dominant pack shoved Shoreham back and Louis Medhusrt was able to pick up from number eight and drive over the line.

His try was converted by Smith whose nine goals gave him a 100% kicking record, which, allied to his cool marshalling of the back line and masterful kicking from the hand, make him an obvious selection for MoM.

Following this win, Lewes’ next challenge will be top of the table East Grinstead on November 8 (2pm) when first will take on second.