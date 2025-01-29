Lewes U13 rugby players brave January chill for fundraising run 5k and sea dip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Courageous players from Lewes RFC’s Under-13s team braved chilly weather to run 5k and take a sea dip to raise funds for their first rugby tour to Hampshire.

Joined by coaches, parents, siblings and amazing supporters, the boys took part in Seaford's parkrun on Saturday morning. Donation buckets were shaken and energy levels kept up with hot chocolate and hot dogs.

One of their coaches, Daniel Sadler, said. "The boys have done an amazing job in raising money for their first ever tour. They're a cracking group of lads and turn out every Sunday in all types of weather to get wet and muddy but most of all to play rugby as a team. This was a great start to the fundraising effort and they weren't going to be put off by the cold.

"We are so grateful to everyone who has helped and donated. If we can reach our total, it will mean that all of the players will be fully funded.

Lewes U13s rugby players at Seaford

"We'd also like to say a big thank-you to the organisers of Seaford parkrun who themselves are volunteers and put on such a great event every Saturday."

If any businesses or readers would like to help the U13 team raise the funds they need please donate via the Just Giving page – see https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lrfctour2024 to donate and read more.

Lewes RFC fundraiser Arthur Farley after his sea dip

