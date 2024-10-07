Lewes v H&B Under 16s - a rugby game of three halves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A competitive Hastings and Bexhill under 16 team visited Lewes for a match which included the new players Jamie Clark, Harrison Miller, Charlie Perez, and Oliver Jamieson.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewes kicked off a match of three ‘halves’ and H & B were able to demonstrate an edge in physicality and ambition throughout the early passages of play. Back row Toby Fielder managed an early line break and was able to cross the gain line almost at will at times. H & B were lively at the breakdown and made a willing Lewes defensive line retreat. An interception followed by excellent passing created the freedom and space for Monty Wheeler to sprint through a gap and touch down between the posts. This was converted by William Roberts.

Lewes adapted their game after the restart with their talented half backs employing a kicking strategy. This negated H & Bs physical advantage and Lewes now started win the territorial battle. Although H & B defended well, pressure eventually told when Lewes scored from a goal-line out was instantly returned by Lewes to score a converted try in the last play of the ‘half’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

H & B’s aggression & pace meant that Lewes were unable to exit their half. Back row Fielder was able to pick up a loose ball and score between the posts for a try which was again converted by Roberts to regain the lead 7-14.

H&B U16s squad

Lewes attacked with more intent, but captain Azat Kesen ripped the ball and released an effective counterattack that went through several phases. From an attacking scrum Kesen was to score in the corner. Lewes backline continually proved to be dangerous in possession and possessed pace, power and variation in attack. A couple of missed tackles by H & B allowed Lewes to capitalise and score a converted try.

The game became a little scrappy at this point and an attritional battle ensued. Captain Kesen was able to rip a ball off a Lewes defender and released Roberts to nearly score. Wheeler was on hand to pick up the pieces and scored an uncontested try. Lewes almost instantly replied however as it was their turn to rip the ball and release their winger who ran a beautiful arc that negated the H & B defensive line to score a converted try which brought an end to the second ‘half’. The third ‘half’ Lewes kicked off and the pattern of the previous periods of play once more resumed with H & B going through the phases and winning the breakdowns & Lewes trying to be a little more expansive and employ a kicking game. Lewes stole the ball deep in H & B territory to release H & B’s Usher to score against his own team having been pressed into service for the opposition. Lewes were now in the lead for the first time in the match. Then excellent play by the Lewes backs created space for their backs to score a try which was not converted.

H & B were soon on the attack with back row Wheeler dancing through the Lewes midfield to score a try which was converted by Roberts.

The final score was 36-29 in Lewes’ favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings & Bexhill RFC are always looking to recruit new players from 5 yearsold – adult, girls and boys of all abilities. Please see our website www.hastingsrugby.org or email [email protected] for more information. Hastings & Bexhill RFC prides itself on a warm welcome to all. Come and have a free, no obligation try out.

Written by Philip Usher