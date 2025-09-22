Lewes Wanderers compete at Circuit of Chailey

Lewes Wanderers’ season of time-trials culminated, as it traditionally does, with the Circuit of Chailey on Sunday, September 21.

The ten riders to sign up for this challenging, hilly 17.58-mile test against the clock, were treated to a bright, sunny morning, with what wind there was generally behind them on the southbound stretch down the A275 from North Chailey to the hairpin turn outside the Rainbow Inn just outside Cooksbridge.

That said, there was a distinctly autumnal chill in the air as the first rider set off from South Chailey at 9am. Eighth man off, but first to finish overall and on elapsed time was young Michael Renardson who triumphed on his debut at the event with a superb time of 43 minutes and 53 seconds.

Behind runner-up Bob Lovett (Strada Wheels RT) with 46:22, Neil Edwards (49:02) just beat clubmate, and only rider on a time-trial bike, Darren Haynes to third spot on the podium; although Darren had the consolation of reducing his course personal best by over 2 minutes to 49:38.

Darren Haynes by Graham Faultless

It was close for fifth also as Alex Steer (50:27) needed a new PB to beat Chris Hurcomb by only a dozen seconds as Chris made a highly encouraging first race for the club. Ben Gregory (51:29) was 7th followed by Paget Cohen (52:43), Charlie Middleton (56:08) and Steve Barry (56:57).

Later that day Dan Street travelled north to compete in Round 2 of the Challenge Tyres London & South East Cyclo-Cross League. The event was promoted by Brixton Cycles CC and held in the iconic grounds of Crystal Palace park.

From 13th on the grid among men over 50 Dan ceded one place on the opening lap and another on the second, but was well placed when he incurred a cut tyre sidewall that brought his race to an abrupt end.

Racing for Destination Bike RT Ryan Machin fared marginally better in that afternoon’s Gorrick Equinox XC. He and ten other men started this mountain bike race at Highlands Farm near Frimley Green at noon, but Ryan was brought to a standstill not long after as his jersey snagged on a tree branch. By the time he’d freed himself the competition had ridden on, but he gave chase over the remaining four hilly laps and worked his way back to 7th place after nearly 90-minutes of effort.

A week earlier Ben Gregory was the only Wanderer to compete over a longer, but somewhat flatter course as he took part in a Veteran Time Trials Association 25-mile event promoted by Eastbourne Rovers CC. His time of 1 hour, 7 minutes and 20 seconds placed him 14th from 25 overall and 6th from 8 on road bikes.