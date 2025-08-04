Lewes Wanderers: Peter Baker continues his efforts in league

Peter Baker continued his efforts in the Sussex Cycle Racing League Track League at Preston Park, Brighton throughout July.

In Round 12 on Wednesday 2nd he placed fourth from five in the “Championship Scratch Race”; an excellent second from eight in the following 5-lap Elimination Race; third from nine in the 6-lap Points Race and concluded his evening with another impressive runner-up spot from 17 in the six-lap Block Handicap.

A week later in Round 13 Peter took third from five in the five-lap Scratch; third again (from six) in the six-lap “Points Rampage” and finished strong with runner-up spot in the three-lap Dash.

On Wednesday 16th for Round 14 Peter placed third from six in the five-lap Scratch; third (from seven) in the five-lap Elimination; fifth from seven in the Unknown Distance Race and finished his night with ninth from 14 in the six-lap Block Handicap.

Alex Steer by Jan Edwards

He and Ben Gregory were thwarted mid-race the following evening when an Eastbourne Rovers 10-mile time-trial had to be abandoned due to roadworks being set up on the A22!

They had no such problems on the morning of Sunday, July 27 when they competed in the Southern Counties Cycling Union 100-mile time-trial in West Sussex. After an initial east-then-west jaunt along the A272 near Cowfold the 32 starters then joined the A24 and A283 for five laps of roughly 17-miles to make up “The Century”.

Riding his time-trial machine Peter covered the course in 4 hours 48 minutes and 5 seconds to place 20th from 29 finishers. On his debut racing the distance Ben recorded a superb time of 4:58:51 to take 25th overall and fifth from seven in the road bike category.

Lewes Wanderers annual Hill Climb Championship took place on the evening of Monday, July 28. Clouds that had threatened rain gave way to sunshine just in time for the 7:20 start, although the breeze remained.

The 13 participants still had the unforgiving slopes of Firle Bostal to deal with, not to mention a tractor and trailer shuttling the harvest off the hillside just in case their heartrates weren’t high enough already.

A high power-to-weight ratio confers a considerable advantage when riding uphill, but so it seemed did a name ending in the letters “an” as the top four places were taken by riders fitting that criteria.

Dan Pink (Bigfoot CC) defended the title he won last year as he flew up the climb in 4 minutes 25.6 seconds. The host club’s own Dan (Street) took runner-up in 5:15.8 just ahead of two Ryans! Ryan Edwards (Horsham CC) claimed third with 5:22.6 only 4.3 seconds ahead of Ryan Machin (racing for Destination Bike RT) in fourth.

Alex Steer put in a superb performance to smash both the 6-minute barrier and his course personal best to place fifth with 5:34.6, with evergreen Peter Baker a place behind with 5:56.7. Neil Edwards was 8th with 6:06.4, Paget Cohen 9th (6:12) and Darren Haynes 10th (6:29.2).

Fastest female was taken by Georgina Wise (Destination Bike RT) with 7:14.1 with the standings completed by Steve Barry (7:41.6) and 80-year-old Dave Beale still plugging away with 9:09.1