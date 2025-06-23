Lewes Wanderers time trials return to the Broyle-Laughton course

After a change of course enforced by roadworks the week before Round 3 of Lewes Wanderers’ 10-mile time-trials returned to the Broyle-Laughton course on the evening of Monday 17th June.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a warm sunny night the spoils were taken by host club rider Dan Street in a time 1 second outside of 24 minutes. Ryan Machin (destination Bike RT) was runner-up and won the road bike category with 24:23.

Taking the other two places on the TT-bike podium and 4th and 5th overall were Darren Haynes (25:11) and Peter Baker (26:04) who was frustratingly forced to come to a virtual standstill by traffic on the A22 as he tried to join it. Graham Faultless claimed 6th and the final spot on the road-bike podium with 27:51 while Ben Probert (8th in 28:18) and David Wilkins (9th, 31:01) were similarly delayed by traffic .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Round 2 was cancelled due to a burst water main on the course the club hosted the third and final Chris Hough Memorial Criterium Race on the swelteringly hot evening of Thursday 19th June. Twenty-six riders signed up for six laps of red-hot racing action.

David Wilkins by Paget Cohen

The first intermediate Prime Sprint was contested as the racers crossed the finish line at the end of lap 2. Josh Worley (VCGH) beating Ian Vagg (Project 51) and Declan Egan (Kingston Wheelers) to the line.

Vagg was third the next time around as Sam Benge beat Jacob James (Wolfox CAMS Le Col RT) in a photo finish, but he was victorious at the culmination of lap 4 ahead of Mak Larkin (trainSharp Roman RT) and Benge, and in doing so clinched the overall series sprints competition ahead of Benge.

The sprints had been the sole province of a group of seven riders who had got away on the second lap, but they never gained a huge advantage and, apart from the half-a-dozen or so riders who had been dropped or abandoned the final sprint was open to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a spectacular elbow-to-elbow contest it was Joe Hill (Strada Wheels RT Lucentsys) who just got the better of Larkin, with Jack Bartholomew (Stolen Goat Race Team) a close third, just ahead of Egan.

David Wilkins by Paget Cohen

Down on the south coast Ben Gregory and Peter Baker were in action as Eastbourne Rovers held one of their hilly Birling Gap based time-trials. From the start to the top of Beachy Head Ben was one second quicker than Peter as they placed 5th and 6th respectively.

By the time they had completed the 7.2-mile loop back to Birling Gap Ben had increased that advantage to 49 seconds as he crossed the line after 23 minutes and 20 seconds of effort to improve to 4th overall and runner-up in the road bike category. Peter (24:09) was 8th overall and 5th road bike.

Peter had the excuse of racing in Round 10 of the Sussex Cycle Racing League at Preston Park outdoor velodrome the night before. In the 5-lap Scratch he was 6th of 7, but he took a fine 3rd place from six in the 6-lap “Points Rampage” and repeated that result in the 3-lap Dash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He did even better the week before on Wednesday 11th June as he won the 5-lap Scratch by 0.21 seconds ahead of three others. He triumphed again in the following 5-lap Elimination then placed second in the 6-lap Points Race and the concluding “Unknown”, where the riders start without knowing how many laps they’ll do.