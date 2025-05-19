Lewest St Michael ssuccumb to Alfriston

Lewes St Michaels were all out for 129 chasing Alfriston’s total of 174-5 in Division 8 East of the Sussex Cricket League.

Lewes St Michaels elected to have a bowl first on a pleasant, sunny afternoon at the Convent Field. Shrey Nilvarna (1-19) made an early breakthrough, bowling Jamie Codgell (3).

While runs were largely kept at bay, Alfriston gave few chances. Arjun Thakjar batted extremely well, picking off any looser deliveries to top-score with 69, before Matt Piller (1-22) got him nicking off to keeper Richard Arnold. Aaron Smith (26) and Barney Douglas (23) batted sensibly; putting further useful runs on the board.

Naimat Zafary (2-33) was rewarded for a good spell; having Smith caught by the impressive Arnold and Douglas clean bowled to keep the scoreboard in check.

What a setting ... action at the Convent Field on Saturday

Andrew Harmer finished on 24 not out and Sam Barnett (1-39) got the wicket of John Oaks (6) off the final ball of the innings to restrict the visitors to 174.

James Sale and Naimat Zafary got LSM off to a positive start before both falling for 17. George Scott looked good for his 18 but the pressure built by the unrelenting accuracy from Alfriston skipper Harmer lead to a flurry of Saints' wickets and a haul of five for Harmer for 24 runs. The pace of Aaron Smith took 1-7, piling further pressure on the hosts.

Where the hosts had been a tad profligate with the few chances that went their way in the field, Alfriston, in contrast, held their catches well, including two top-draw efforts: Barney Douglas excellently catching one behind him and Andrew Harmer sprinting back and diving to pull off a sensational grab.

The Lewesians fought back well through a good partnership from Sakhib Syed (14) and Shrey Nilvarna (27), who was scoring freely before being run out. Any further resistance from the home side was crushed by 2-15 from Barney Douglas, who took the final wickets, leaving LSM 45 runs short on 129.

MoM sponsored by The Brewers Arms: Shrey Nilvarna, and nn honourable mention to Richard Arnold, who had a great game with the gloves.