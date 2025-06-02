Lexus British Tour Premier West Worthing returns: a gateway to Wimbledon

This June, the Lexus British Tour Premier West Worthing will once again bring world-class tennis to the West Worthing Tennis & Squash Club, showcasing top talent in one of the most important Premier Tier events of the year.

Positioned strategically within the grass court season, the tournament offers an invaluable opportunity for players, with the winner earning direct entry into the LTA Wimbledon Play Offs the following week. Competitors include ATP & WTA-ranked players alongside leading British contenders, with local talent eager to make their mark.

Spectators are invited to enjoy the action free of charge throughout the week, with play unfolding on the club’s superb grass courts. Those attending can also take advantage of the on-site café, serving a selection of food and drinks—perfect for enjoying tennis in a relaxed atmosphere.

Event Schedule:

Qualifying Rounds: Sunday 8 – Monday 9 June

Sunday 8 – Monday 9 June Main Draw Matches: Tuesday 10 – Friday 13 June

Tuesday 10 – Friday 13 June Singles Finals: Friday 13 June

"This tournament is a fantastic opportunity for players to test themselves on grass ahead of Wimbledon, and we're proud to host such a high-level event at West Worthing said Jem Lee, Sports Development Manager at West Worthing Club. "We look forward to welcoming players, spectators, and the local community to experience an exciting week of top-quality tennis".

For more details https://competitions.lta.org.uk/tournament/9C4A6040-C4DB-4062-ADFA-D595DCD27A27