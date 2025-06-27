Lexus Eastbourne Open: British star Andy Lapthorne books his place in third successive quad wheelchair singles final
The quad singles champion in Eastbourne in 2023 and the runner-up last year, Lapthorne beat world No.2 Schroder 6-3, 6-4 in Friday’s semi, having also beaten the Dutch player 6-4, 6-1 at the same stage of the competition last year, when Schroder was world ranked No.1.
“It’s amazing to take out the number one seed two years in a row in the semis here. Obviously I love playing at home, and having the opportunity to play in these big integrated events you always want to do well,” said Lapthorne, who was recently awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List for services to tennis.
“To grab a big win on the grass like that is massive before the Lexus British Open in Roehampton and then Wimbledon. I feel like I can do opponents damage on this surface and this week’s about building confidence before Wimbledon.”
Lapthorne will play Turkey’s world No.4 Ahmet Kaplan in Saturday’s final after Kaplan beat British No.2 Greg Slade 6-3, 6-7(10), 6-0.
