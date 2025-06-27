British No.1 and world No.5 Andy Lapthorne booked his place in his third successive Lexus Eastbourne Open quad wheelchair singles final, after defeating Dutch top seed Sam Schroder in the semi-finals at Devonshire Park for the second successive year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The quad singles champion in Eastbourne in 2023 and the runner-up last year, Lapthorne beat world No.2 Schroder 6-3, 6-4 in Friday’s semi, having also beaten the Dutch player 6-4, 6-1 at the same stage of the competition last year, when Schroder was world ranked No.1.

“It’s amazing to take out the number one seed two years in a row in the semis here. Obviously I love playing at home, and having the opportunity to play in these big integrated events you always want to do well,” said Lapthorne, who was recently awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List for services to tennis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To grab a big win on the grass like that is massive before the Lexus British Open in Roehampton and then Wimbledon. I feel like I can do opponents damage on this surface and this week’s about building confidence before Wimbledon.”

Lapthorne will play Turkey’s world No.4 Ahmet Kaplan in Saturday’s final after Kaplan beat British No.2 Greg Slade 6-3, 6-7(10), 6-0.