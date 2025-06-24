Specially trained police officers have been deployed for the tennis tournament in Eastbourne.

The Lexus Eastbourne Open is underway at Devonshire Park this week.

Eastbourne Police issued a statement on social media, to reassure those attending that they are being kept safe.

“Can you spot our plain clothes officers?,” the post read,

"Specially trained Project Servator officers are deployed in both uniform and plain clothes at this years Lexus Eastbourne Open.

"Working closely with our partners including security and LTA – Tennis For Britain, officers deploy at unpredictable times both across the venue and the surrounding area, keeping visitors safe and disrupting criminal activity.

“Remember, you are also our eyes and ears, so if you see something suspicious, report it. Together we can make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable tournament.”

Project Servator is a policing tactic that ‘aims to disrupt a range of criminal activity’, including terrorism – ‘while providing a reassuring presence for the public’.

“It is used by a number of UK police forces and the Royal Gibraltar Police,” Action Counters Terrorism added.

“The approach relies on police working with the community – businesses, partners and members of the public – to build a network of vigilance and encourage suspicious activity to be reported.

“Project Servator has been successful in gathering intelligence that has assisted Counter Terrorism Units across the UK in investigating and preventing acts of terror. It has resulted in arrests for a multitude of offences and is responsible for removing firearms, knives and drugs from the streets.”

To find out more information on the work of Project Servator does and how you can help, visit https://www.counterterrorism.police.uk/servator/