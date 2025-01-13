Limitless Youth FC manage to beat the weather
Our U8s started 2025 with a strong performance vs Horley U9 Girls, both Ayden and Jayden scored hat-tricks.
Coaches Max and IDG were keen to praise the whole team for their role in the victory. Jayden picked up the Player of the Match award. Well Done U8s!
It was a trickier match for our U9s who fell to defeat to Gatwick Warriors. With just six of our 13 players available, our U9s played with two players from the Warriors, one of whom gave away a penalty. Congratulations to Ollie on scoring his first goal for Limitless Youth FC.
Unfortunately, the rest of our fixtures fell foul to the bad weather, but our U10 Lions, U10 Jaguars, U11 Lions, U11 Tigers and U12s, were able to complete a fun and energetic indoor training session which was enjoyed by all involved.
We look forward to some better weather and a lot more football next week.