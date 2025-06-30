Little Common Ramblers' progress hindered by back to back defeats

Little Common's blistering start the season and long winning run has come to an end with two defeats against league leaders Bolney and third placed Lindfield.

The Sussex League Division 3 East defeats represented just second and third league defeats in 26 matches stretching back to the start of last summer.

Little Common first hosted Bolney - a side packed with talent including ex-internationals and several hundred first-class cricket appearances between them. The match represented the last two perfect sides in Division 3 going head to head.

Ramblers captain Jon Meredith won the toss and elected to bat on a warm day at Little Common Recreation Ground and saw his side post 247-7 from the allocated 45 overs.

Mark Hopkinson's good Ramblers form has continued

Highlights were Malcolm Johnson's third century of the season, a brilliantly made 123, and a 31 not out from Mark Hopkinson.

The Ramblers bowling started well with Varun Khullar taking the wicket of Gould but contributions from Bolney continued to come despite Eddie Lemmon's 3-58.

The visitors chased the total five down but with seven overs remaining to maintain their own perfect start.

The bounce-back this past weekend did not come at Lindfield as a disappointing batting performance led to Little Common being bowled out for 141 despite Mark Hopkinson's gutsy 67.

In response, with Lindfield at 82-5, Little Common were given a window of opportunity but Lindfield batted sensibly and ticked over the target. Kaleb Auld was the pick of the Ramblers bowlers with 3-51.

Ramblers will hope to get back to winning ways as they entertain Crowhurst Park this Saturday. The club will be hosting a sponsors’ tea to thank all sponsors for their support in the current season.

Prior to the start, they will also be paying tribute to Dennis Smith and Steve Richardson alongside their families – after both passed away in recent times – with a memorial tree to thank them for their service to the club.