Little Common Ramblers’ hopes of automatic promotion took a hit last weekend after falling to league leaders Bolney, a side packed with quality and experience.

However, the Ramblers still came away with a respectable 12 points, keeping them in the race for second place ahead of a crucial clash with Lindfield at home this Saturday – the penultimate game of the season.

Bolney have been the standout team this year, winning all but one game and boasting several first-class players, including ex-internationals. Even so, Little Common’s strong season meant they remained in touch at the top coming into the fixture.

Winning the toss, Bolney opted to bat and piled on a daunting 358 all out. The innings was anchored by an outstanding 158 from Wakaskar – who averages 39 in first-class cricket in India – while Rachad Forde added late impetus with a blistering 95 off just 37 balls at number seven before falling to Khullar (2-84).

Berwick Smith celebrates a vital win for the 2nd XI at home to Iden in their promotion race

For Little Common, it was a tough day in the field, with a few missed chances – including dropping Wakaskar early on – and the injury of Eddie Lemmon, who was sidelined for part of the innings. Still, they fought hard, taking all 10 wickets to secure valuable points. Lemmon (3-39) and Jon Meredith (3-56) were the pick of the bowlers.

The chase got off to the worst possible start as Meredith, Tom Crathern, and Ed Feist were all dismissed in the opening over, leaving the side reeling at 1-3. A battling Malcolm Johnson (77) led a partial recovery, supported by Mark Hopkinson (21) and Renay Meadows (24), with the injured Lemmon even padding up to try and boost the points tally. But the Ramblers were eventually bowled out for 158, falling 201 runs short as Bolney extended their lead at the top to 39 points.

Despite the defeat, Little Common remain second, 12 points clear of Lindfield, making this weekend’s match vital for the runners-up spot.

The Ramblers’ 2nd XI enjoyed better fortunes, boosting their Division 7 promotion hopes with a 41-run victory over nearest rivals Iden. Batting first after winning the toss, Jack Biddiss’ side compiled a strong 279-9, thanks to key contributions from Alex Coombs (64), Ben Atkin (57), and Brad Giles (38).

In reply, Iden were restricted to 238-8, with Berwick Smith the standout performer with the ball, taking 4-46. The result keeps Little Common 2nd XI firmly in control of second place, sitting 23 points clear of St Peters with just two games left to play.