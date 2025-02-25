Little Common's junior cricket section kicks off its 2025 programme
Those aged 11 to 14 will be starting their training sessions at a newly built cricket facility at Eastlands Farm, Catsfield, on Tuesday nights from next week (March 4) in preparation for the new season.
The club have entered three Colts sides (U9/10, U11, U13/14) into the Sussex Junior Cricket League set-up and will be re-entering festival teams once again in 2025.
The club have four ECB level two coaches helping to develop young players with specialist cricket training.
There are four adult sides, including the new 4th XI that will be treated as a pathway into adult cricket for juniors.
The club are recruiting across all junior and adult sides. If you would like to get involved please message Little Common Ramblers CC on any of their social channels or talk to Jake Ralph on 07469 963001 or by email at [email protected]