Little seasonal joy for Worthing Pavilion in Field Place friendly
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The match was played by teams of triples on five rinks at Field Place, with the visitors winning only one game and losing on aggregate by 117 shots to 46.
That lone success was achieved by Tony Beale, Bill Muir and skip Richard Krupa, who took 12 of the 18 ends but had to battle all the way for a 16-12 victory.
The hosts went ahead when they scored a four on the seventh end before a three for Pavilion on the 11th gave them the advantage. Worthing immediately levelled the game but a run of five consecutive singles saw Pavilion home.
Alex Meadows, Bryan Bodicoat and skip Ken Chapman were only three shots in arrears after seven ends. Worthing took the next seven, however, and eventually won 20-9.
Helen Beale, Peter Tomley and skip John McCormick fought back from a 9-0 deficit to level their game on the 10th end but that spirited response merely spurred Worthing to even greater efforts. They secured all except one of the remaining ends to win 27-10.
Linda Carter, Sue Gubbins and skip Barrie Evans also did well to narrow the gap on their opponents to only three shots at halfway before a five and a six from Worthing helped them to a 28-8 victory.
Pat Edmonds, Jonathan Gauntlett and David Berry didn't score a shot until the ninth end, by which time they had conceded 17. They managed a total of four singles in a 30-4 defeat.