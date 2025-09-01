Live music at Bexhill Sailing Club

We know how to have a good time at Bexhill Sailing Club! None of the wet stuff for us this weekend, far too rough to launch off the beach! So it was socials in the Clubhouse for us this weekend (29th-31st August).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The socialising started on Friday (29th Aug) with an evening of excellent live music. 'The Guitar Man' aka Paul Andrews sang and played songs from the 20th Century, demonstrating progression each decade of who had influenced who, starting in the 1950's with Elvis, progressing through the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, The Who, etc. until we got to Oasis in the 1990's, where we spent the latter part of the evening! Paul was joined on stage by Tony Lane for the final rendition of Wonderwall to close the evening out. Encore!

The Clubhouse was open on Saturday and Sunday lunchtime for socialising with the usual social crowd, plus race crews who found they had little else to do! Hoping for better weather for the Autumn Series of races on 6th and 7th September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results for the August Short Series, from the Bank Holiday weekend, have been published. With a strong field of 16 boats in Fast fleet, it was Bob Palmer who came out on top with Ken Edwards second. Slow fleet was won by the new pairing of Richard Eagleton and Cristina Terrazas in a Firefly. Dave Kerr came 2nd in his Lightning dinghy. Amy Hinz takes the Novice trophy having won all but 1 of the races in her Laser Radial. Paul Andrews came second, winning the one race that Amy didn't! Simon North won Catamaran fleet, with Tony Lane and Lin Jarvis second.

If you would like to join Bexhill Sailing Club please contact [email protected]