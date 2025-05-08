Llamas beat Firle in Slam Opener

Llamas of Lewes (St Michaels) got their Sussex Slam Shield campaign off to a winning start on Weds.

Firle opted to bat first with Captain Andre Samuel (38) and Conrad Chatterton (35) getting the visitors off to a flier, with seven 6s between them. Naimat Zafary (1-17) broke the partnership with a caught and bowled. Jo Piller (1-11), making his return to the Convent Field after a few years, bowled tightly and was rewarded with a wicket; castleing Matt Nuttall (16). A superb bit of fielding from Stewart Dickens with a direct hit run out further dragged the game back into Llamas' favour. Dickens was in the action again shortly after, taking a great catch over his head off the bowling of Matt Piller (1-33). George Scott (1-11) and debutant Tom Moore (1-23) were also in the wickets, but the bowler with the biggest impact was Sam Barnett, who bowled with discipline and accuracy to take 3-8. With nine down, for the second match in a row, there was a late comeback from the opposition tail, with the impressive Mohammed Waqas hitting 27 from just seven balls! Thankfully for Llamas, the allotted overs ran out for Firle, with the visitors finishing on 140.