Llamas beat Firle in Slam Opener
SUSSEX SLAM SHIELD: Weds 7th May
Llamas of Lewes 141-2 (17.4 overs) Vs. Firle 140-9 (20 overs).
LSM win by 8 wickets.
MATCH REPORT:
Firle opted to bat first with Captain Andre Samuel (38) and Conrad Chatterton (35) getting the visitors off to a flier, with seven 6s between them. Naimat Zafary (1-17) broke the partnership with a caught and bowled. Jo Piller (1-11), making his return to the Convent Field after a few years, bowled tightly and was rewarded with a wicket; castleing Matt Nuttall (16). A superb bit of fielding from Stewart Dickens with a direct hit run out further dragged the game back into Llamas' favour. Dickens was in the action again shortly after, taking a great catch over his head off the bowling of Matt Piller (1-33). George Scott (1-11) and debutant Tom Moore (1-23) were also in the wickets, but the bowler with the biggest impact was Sam Barnett, who bowled with discipline and accuracy to take 3-8. With nine down, for the second match in a row, there was a late comeback from the opposition tail, with the impressive Mohammed Waqas hitting 27 from just seven balls! Thankfully for Llamas, the allotted overs ran out for Firle, with the visitors finishing on 140.
Naimat Zafary top scored once again as opener, bludgeoning 41 from as many balls, before being bowled by Leon Stehle (1-17). Opening partner George Scott hit 18 to lay a solid platform for the Lewes side before being caught off the bowling of Ben Porter (1-12). Incoming bats Jo Piller (11 not out) and Tom Moore (14 not out) rotated the strike brilliantly, with some fine shots thrown in, to get Llamas of Lewes over the line with a couple of overs and eight wickets to spare, to get Llamas Sussex Slam campaign off to a winning start.
MAN OF THE MATCH, sponsored by Stewart Hunt Chartered Certified Accountants:
Sam Barnett with his spell of 3-8 rattled through the visitors' middle order, keeping the chasing total within reach. Held on to a tough catching chance in the deep too, to cap off a fine performance.