Llamas smoke Spice in Slam

George Scott walloped a glorious half-ton as Llamas of Lewes won emphatically at Firle in the Sussex Slam on Wednesday.

Spice Firles 119-8 (20 overs) Vs. Llamas of Lewes 120-4 (12.3 overs)

Llamas win by 6 wickets

MATCH REPORT:

George Scott after his match-winning 50

Llamas knew they needed to win by a healthy margin to have a chance of progressing from their group and they got to work straight away with Captain Shrey Nilvarna (2-15) making an early impact; bowling an excellent spell. B. Porter (28) and E. Carteright (19) provided some fireworks for Firle but the Lewes side never let the hosts get too far ahead. Azam Khan (2-13) took two fine wickets and then held on to a tough chance on the boundary off the Skipper's bowling. Llamas were excellent in the field, with further fine grabs held by James Sale, Rob Patterson and Naimat Zafary, the latter also pulling off a delicious direct hit run out. Patterson, Pratik Patel and George Scott all took well-earned wickets as Spice Firles finished their 20 overs on 119-8.

Llamas looked to hit the host's total in as short a time as possible in order to boost their net run rate. There were some potential distractions, with some mouth-watering aromas emanating from Firle Skipper Andre Samuel's BBQ, Llama's chief photographer Luke Underhill enjoying the zip-wire in the playground next to the boundary and an invasion of flying ants on the outfield. George Scott's concentration was unwavering though, running brilliantly between the wickets and peppering the boundaries with some superbly struck maximums. Scott reached his half-ton in just 28 balls, forcing his retirement. The home side nabbed a few Lewesian wickets, including a great boundary catch by Joe Wakley and 2-22 from Dunn-Hipp. Tom Moore (13) and Phil Loveland-Stuart (12) both played some top shots, while Rob Patterson hit an express 18 not out with elegant strokes to the ropes. With four required, Loveland-Stuart looked to finish it in one shot but was unlucky to be undone by a good delivery that kept a tad low. The incoming Pratik Patel got a much friendlier delivery first up, which he gratefully dispatched to the boundary to give Llamas the win in the 13th over.

It was an exceptional team performance by the Llamas of Lewes who finished the group stage on four wins and two defeats. Llamas and three other teams in the group all finished on equal points, meaning the qualifying three positions were determined by net run rate, which agonisingly pushed Llamas into fourth place, such were the fine margins in the South East "Group of Death". After last season's Quarter Final place, Llamas will be disappointed not to progress further, but it has been a successful and enjoyable campaign in the Slam nonetheless.

🏆 MAN OF THE MATCH, sponsored by Chaula's Indian Restaurant: 🏅 George Scott- bowled well with good flight and was deserving of his clean-bowled wicket. Was then majestic with bat in hand, batting intelligently to keep the strike rotating while dispatching looser deliveries to the boundaries to make a rapid 50 not out.