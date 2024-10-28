Local derby success for The Green
The first pairing of Chris Grief with Amanda Ruck defeated the Amherst second pairing of Jeff Gedge with Pearl Hare 6-4, 6-0, and beat Dylan Preece with Nikki Crowhurst 6-3, 6-1.
Meanwhile the second pairing of Alex Williams with Beaula Page lost to Dylan/Nikki by 3-6, 2-6, but just overcame Jeff/Pearl by 6-2, 4-6 and 10-6 in the championship tie-break, despite being 1-6 down in it.
This gave The Green a 3-1 victory in this derby fixture.
If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.