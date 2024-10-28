Local derby success for The Green

Last Sunday The Green's mixed first team played a match at Amherst in Division 1 of the Wealden Tennis League.

The first pairing of Chris Grief with Amanda Ruck defeated the Amherst second pairing of Jeff Gedge with Pearl Hare 6-4, 6-0, and beat Dylan Preece with Nikki Crowhurst 6-3, 6-1.

Meanwhile the second pairing of Alex Williams with Beaula Page lost to Dylan/Nikki by 3-6, 2-6, but just overcame Jeff/Pearl by 6-2, 4-6 and 10-6 in the championship tie-break, despite being 1-6 down in it.

This gave The Green a 3-1 victory in this derby fixture.

