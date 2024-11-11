Local talents shine at Broadfield Stadium for latest Education Programme Trials

During half term, young footballers came together at the Broadfield Stadium for the much-anticipated Education Programme Football Trials. Run by Crawley Town Community Foundation, the trials are the first steppingstone for school leavers to get into the programme next September. The programme is designed to support student’s ambitions of pursuing further education while developing as football players, the programme has generated significant buzz in the local sports community, with some people attending games or following their journey online.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crawley Town Community Foundation Football Education Programme is a Post-16 Education Programme, operating in partnership with the Holy Trinity Sixth Form School and offering a Pearson BTEC Level 3 qualification, alongside an intensive full-time football academy programme.

The coaching at the academy is centred around the principles and rigour of professional football, ensuring a high level of training and development for aspiring athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current students have also been developing well during the season, and both teams are currently in the top half of their respective tables. Most recently, our South Reserves team won 2-1 against Watford with C. Cox and J. Mountain scoring to secure the win for the team.

Winning Goal

Our South Premier side are looking to follow suit coming back off a loss last week against Chippenham Town FC U19. With the trials now complete, selected players will be contacted in the coming weeks. Those who make it into the programme will be enrolled ready for a September start.

The partnership between Crawley Town Community Foundation and Holy Trinity School means that students accepted into the programme will have access to a tailored academic curriculum that supports flexible scheduling for their training and match commitments.

The Education Programme Trials at Broadfield Stadium mark the beginning of an exciting new Education chapter for Crawley Town Community Foundation and the young players who participated. With pathways like these, local talent is given the chance to pursue their dreams in an environment that values and nurtures both their athletic and academic pursuits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have a few opportunities for you to join and work within our Education Programme. Not only are we looking for our next set of players to trial on the 23rd December. We are also looking for a new Education Tutor to join the team here at the Foundation and help deliver this amazing programme. All information can be found at the Foundation website at https://www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/.