Long beats short at Horsham Indoor Bowls Club
It was a close contest, played in a great spirit by all those taking part, with the long mat players looking for revenge following their defeat in the inaugural event last year.
Games won were equal last year but short mat were victorious as they had a higher points total.
This year, the long mat players gained revenge for their previous defeat and emerged victorious with 19 of the 32 points available and an overall 'shot' score of 184 to 105.
This event was more than a competition - it was an opportunity for our members to try out a new version of the game and to get to know others better. It was very much a 'fun and friendly' competition followed by a superb buffet, enjoyed by all.
Well done to Chris Mason and John Carlyle-Smith for organising it.