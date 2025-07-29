Looking back at the history of Kingston & Lewes Hockey Club
Harry and his wife Lucy in the photo had a son Alan Fuller who played hockey for Lewes both before the Second World War,and after coming back from Army service in Burma in 1945, for 20 years after that. Alan and his wife Marion who met at Lewes Tennis club in 1951 [now part of the Southdown Club which includes both Tennis & Hockey] had two sons Michael and Stephen Fuller who both played 50 + years of continuous hockey for Lewes. Michael has a son James who plays, and Stephen with his hockey playing wife ‘Gubbs’ and their son Peter as well as daughter Emma who still play, which makes it 4 generations of Fullers at Lewes Hockey Club !
On Saturday 2nd of August 2025 Michael will be 70 years old, and along with younger brother Stephen will have their last ever game of Hockey at the Southdown Club at 4.30pm with other family members against an ‘all stars’ team made up of Lewes HC members past and present.
The game of hockey has changed much over the 127 years as you will see in the photo, when originally there was the one team playing in a grass field, to the 7 mens and 7 ladies teams and many juniors at Lewes Hockey Club playing on their own Astroturf pitch today.