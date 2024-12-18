Lottbridge GC holds December Eclectic

The Lottbridge Seniors took part in a nine-hole thrash and eclectic on Tuesday, December 17, at Lottbridge Golf Club.

The course was recovering well from the rainfall a week ago

Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland thanked the Fairway Staff of Karen and Mike for looking after everyone from 7am as usual. Thanks also went to committee members, Les Buckle and Martin Healy for their administrative help during the morning, and thanks went to Trevor Body for his work early morning collecting all the money.

Thanks also went to the green keepers for their constant work, and Dennis commented on how good the greens played for the time of year. A final thank you to David Gamble for his continued work with the Eastbourne Herald.

Winner John Hornblow, left, with Seniors Captain Dennis Sutherland

Dennis then presented prizes to the following:

Nearest the pin on hole 2 - Chris Burgess; Nearest the pin on hole 6 - Dan Liebenberg; Nearest the pin on hole 9 - Tony fox.

Overall winner was Senior Vice-Captain John Hornblow with gross 38-nett 30. Runner-up-Chris Burgess on count back with gross 35-nett 30, Third place went to Cliff O’Brien with gross 38-nett 32. Congratulations and very well played to all of the prize winners.

A special mention was to advise all seniors that the annual Xmas dinner will take place at the Fairway Restaurant on December 19. Please be there by 1.45pm.

Dennis also reminded all players that there will be the normal competitions on Tuesday 24th and Tuesday December 31st.

I would like to thank all players for their contribution to the charity balls in the water today.

Dennis announced the latest top three positions on the winter eclectic - 1 Chris Burgess, 26.2; 2 Barry Petch, 27.1; 3 Dennis Sutherland, 28.2.

Finally, Dennis Sutherland thanked all the Seniors who played in the event, making it another fun event at Lottbridge, the friendliest golf club on the South Coast.