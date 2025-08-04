Members from all the sections of The Lottbridge Golf Club were invited to take part in the Lady Captain's Charity Day on behalf of St Wilfred's Hospice, Eastbourne.

Some 36 members took part in the mixed Stableford competition. This was a singles event with also a prize for the four-ball with the most combined points.

As this was a charity day, there were extra fun prizes such as: nearest the pin on the par three holes; nearest the pin in two on holes 3/12 and 7/16; longest drive for men and nearest the line for ladies on holes 8/17.

There was also a putting competition, guess the number of sweets in a jar and a raffle. As an extra, all members could take up to a maximum of three mulligans at a cost of £2 each.

The early tee times saw some members finishing in the dry but others were caught in a downpour. This, however, did not dampen the spirit and everyone appeared to have a lot of fun.

Lady Captain Sue Bell thanked everyone for taking part and for supporting her charity. Sue also thanked the following for helping with the administration: John Hornblow for starting; Dennis Sutherland and his grandson for running the putting competition; Wayne Funnell for preparing the cards and taking the entry fees and Jim Woolley for inputting the scores.

Thanks also went to Lady Vice-Captain Christine Mianowski and all the ladies for help with the raffle and collecting the charity ‘balls in the water’ money.

Finally, thanks to The Fairway staff of Tony, Karen and Emily for looking after everyone so brilliantly.

Sue Bell then presented prizes to the following: Overall winner with 45 points - Teresa Shing. Team winners with 147 points - Sue Boakes, Malcolm Crowhurst, Mick Cosham and Jason Heathfield. Nearest the pin on holes 2/11 - Bill Scott and Di Cowley. Nearest the pin on holes 6/15 - Mickey Hopkins and Jill Green. Nearest the pin on holes 9/18 - Alan Dyer and Jess Millgate. Ladies nearest the pin in 3 on holes 3/12 - Teresa Shing. Ladies nearest the pin in 3 on holes 7/16 - Jess Millgate. Longest Drive on holes 8/17 - Jason Heathfield. Nearest the line on holes 8/17 - Ann Buckle. Putting Competition Winner - Ann Buckle. Guess the sweets in the jar Winner - Les Buckle.

Congratulations to all the prizewinners.

A excellent raffle followed, with prizes kindly donated by the members.

Sue was extremely pleased to announce a little later in the day that a fantastic total of £660.40 was raised for St Wilfred's Hospice, and thanked everyone for their kind and generous support.

Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland thanked Sue for all of her hard work and for making it another fantastic fun filled day at Lottbridge Golf Club.