Lottbridge Golf Club seniors and ladies scramble for honours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Lottbridge Golf Club seniors took part in their first Mixed Texas Scramble competition of the season, together with the Lottbridge ladies’ section.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifty two eager hopefuls took to the tee from 7-30 am on a beautiful morning. The weather was perfect and the course was in good condition thanks to the wonderful green keepers.

Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland presented prizes to the following:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearest the pin on holes 2 and 11 - Terry Morgan; Nearest the pin on holes 6 and 15 - Jason Heathfield; Nearest the pin on holes 9 and 18 - Mickey Hopkins; Nearest the pin in two, on holes 4 and 13 - Martin Healy; Overall Texas Scramble winning team: Steve Goddard, Paul Atkinson, Jason Heathfield and Lyndon Dowman; Second place Texas Scramble team: Wayne Funnell, Tony Fox, Amanda Armstrong and Derek Westgate; Third place Texas Scramble team: Kevin Boakes, David Keen, Miguel Puga and Paul Manfield.

Two of the winning team, Paul Atkinson and Lyndon Dowman, flanked by Senior Secretary Wayne Funnell and Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland

Dennis thanked the Fairway staff, Karen and Mike, for looking after everyone, Wayne Funnell for his admin work and vice-captain Bill Scott, for collecting the money. Thanks also went to Mickey Hopkins for starting everyone off.

Dennis thank all of the players for their contribution to the Senior Captain's charity (Prostate Cancer) through the ‘balls in the water’ find – this raised £74.

He appealed all ladies in the Eastbourne area to join the club’s ladies’ section, who play every Thursday morning. Finally, Dennis thanked all who played.