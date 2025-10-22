Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors enjoy greensomes pairs fun day

Forty seniors took to the Lottbridge Golf Club fairways in an exciting and fun day playing greensomes pairs.

This format is where, on each hole, both players tee off and the best tee shot is chosen. Both players then take alternate shots with the chosen ball.

The weather was beautiful, early morning, but a few showers came in towards the middle of the day. The early starters kept completely dry.

The course was in magnificent condition for an autumn morning and Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland thanked the greenkeeping staff for their hard work and tireless efforts.

Greensomes Pairs winners Malcolm Crowhurst and Tony Bryant with Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland

Dennis wished a Happy Birthday and gave thanks to Owen Logue; Paul Manfield and Geoff Fordham, for the lovely sausages and chips which they very kindly supplied to allthe seniors who took part.

Thanks were also given to: the wonderful Fairway staff of Karen and Mike (for looking after everyone); Tony Bryant and Les Buckle (for their administration support); Mick Hopkins and Bill Scott (for starting all the pairs off) and Senior Secretary Wayne Funnell for collecting the players entry fees, preparing all the scorecards and organising all of the prizes.

An amazing £80 collection was taken for the Senior Captain’s Charity, Prostate Cancer UK. Thanks to everyone for their kind generosity.

Dennis presented prizes to the following: Greensomes Pairs Winners, with Gross 80 - Nett 64: Tony Bryant and Malcolm Crowhurst; Greensomes Pairs Runners-Up, with Gross77 – Nett 65: Les Buckle and Tony Fox. 77 being the lowest Gross of the day; Greensomes Pairs Third Place, with Gross 83 – Nett 66: Jason Heathfield and Paul Manfield; Nearest the Pin on holes 2/11 - Len Callnon; Nearest the Pin on holes 6/15 - Derek Westgate; Nearest the Pin on holes 9/18 - Bill Scott; Nearest the pin in two on holes 1/10 - Peter Field and Brian Skinner.

Congratulations and well played to all of the prize winners.

Dennis wrapped thing up by thanking everyone who played, making it yet another fun-filled day at The Lottbridge Golf Club.