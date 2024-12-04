Lottbridge Golf Club Turkey Trot

The Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors played in their annual Christmas 9-hole thrash for The Pam Lawrence Memorial Trophy.

Forty-seven members made the start on what was a cool and damp morning.

The course was a little soft, after the recent weather but the greenkeeping staff had prepared the course well.

Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland thanked the Fairway Staff of Karen, Emily and Tony for looking after everyone and supplying all players with a free breakfast. He also thanked the following: Micky Hopkins for starting everyone off, David Gamble for all his work with the local press, Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell, Club Secretary, Tony Bryant and Club President Jim Woolley for all their admin work.

Dennis also congratulated senior Secretary Wayne Funnell for all his efforts on making the Fun day possible.

He then presented prizes to the following:

Overall Winner - Alan Dyer with a nett 30; Runner-up - Len Callnon on count back with nett 30, 3rd place Pete Morgan with net 31.Fourth place Barry Petch with net 31, 5th Place Tony Bryant with nett 32.

Nearest pin on 2nd was Peter Field, nearest pin on 6th John Hornblow, Nearest pin on 9thwas Andy Bellamy.

Nearest the pin in two on 1st.Dennis Sutherland; nearest pin in Two on 4th John Hornblow; nearest pin in Two on 5th Len Callnon; nearest the pin in three on 3rd Andy Bellamy.

Least number of putts over 9 holes was awarded to senior secretary Wayne Funnell.

Dennis Sutherland also announced the latest positions for the winter eclectic - 1 Barry Petch, 2 Alan Dyer, 3 Micky Hopkins.

Lots of players wore festive jumpers for the morning and there was a prize for the most festive looking golfer and the prize was awarded to Brian Cordingley.

Congratulations and well played to all of the prizewinners.

Dennis Sutherland finally thanked everyone who played, making it another fun day at Lottbridge.