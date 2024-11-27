Lottbridge Seniors present charity donation

The Lottbridge Seniors were very pleased to present their 2024 Charity collection to two representatives from Duchenne UK this week.

Throughout 2024 the Lottbridge Seniors have been collecting money for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Members who hit their golf balls into water during their rounds on Tuesdays, made a small donation.

There have been two charity quizzes, a Senior Captain's Charity Day and a raffle for a large bottle of whisky.

The 2024 Senior Captain, Les Buckle, thanked all of the Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors for their generous support of the charity this year, before proudly presenting a cheque to Tayla-Rae Jones-Skerritt and Effie Tierney, from Duchenne UK, who travelled down from London.

The amount raised was a fantastic £3,376 and this will go towards valuable research, in the fight against this terrible progressive condition, which mainly effects boys and has a life expectancy of their early 20s.

