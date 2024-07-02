Loud music accompanies Hailsham Ladies home match

By Manny GalitzineContributor
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 09:00 BST
Mary Leggett, Barbara Cordner, Valerie Jackson and Hayley Allender.Mary Leggett, Barbara Cordner, Valerie Jackson and Hayley Allender.
Mary Leggett, Barbara Cordner, Valerie Jackson and Hayley Allender.
Hailsham Tennis Club's ladies' second team had a home match against Meads LTC from Eastbourne, and as the Bonfire Society were having a Flaming Fun Day on the Western Road recreation ground next to the tennis courts, loud music accompanied the tennis all morning.

Hailsham's first pair, Barbara Cordner and Hayley Allender had a tough start against Meads' second pair, Anne Backshell and Val Clark, losing a close match 4-6, 3-6.

Second pair Valerie Jackson and Mary Leggett also lost to the Meads first pair, Janet Kulenicz and Meryl Westlake, 1-6, 2-6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the reverse legs, Valerie and Mary struggled against Anne and Val, going down 1-6, 2-6, but Barbara and Hayley had more success against Janet and Meryl, winning the first set 6-1 and taking a 5-1 lead in the second.

It wasn't quite over, as the Meads pair started to make a comeback, getting to 4-5 before the Hailsham pair finished off the rubber 6-4.

Half way through the summer season, the match leaves Hailsham standing 5th in the table.

Related topics:Hailsham Tennis ClubEastbourneHailsham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.