Loud music accompanies Hailsham Ladies home match

Mary Leggett, Barbara Cordner, Valerie Jackson and Hayley Allender.

Hailsham Tennis Club's ladies' second team had a home match against Meads LTC from Eastbourne, and as the Bonfire Society were having a Flaming Fun Day on the Western Road recreation ground next to the tennis courts, loud music accompanied the tennis all morning.

Hailsham's first pair, Barbara Cordner and Hayley Allender had a tough start against Meads' second pair, Anne Backshell and Val Clark, losing a close match 4-6, 3-6.

Second pair Valerie Jackson and Mary Leggett also lost to the Meads first pair, Janet Kulenicz and Meryl Westlake, 1-6, 2-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the reverse legs, Valerie and Mary struggled against Anne and Val, going down 1-6, 2-6, but Barbara and Hayley had more success against Janet and Meryl, winning the first set 6-1 and taking a 5-1 lead in the second.

It wasn't quite over, as the Meads pair started to make a comeback, getting to 4-5 before the Hailsham pair finished off the rubber 6-4.