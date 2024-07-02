Loud music accompanies Hailsham Ladies home match
Hailsham's first pair, Barbara Cordner and Hayley Allender had a tough start against Meads' second pair, Anne Backshell and Val Clark, losing a close match 4-6, 3-6.
Second pair Valerie Jackson and Mary Leggett also lost to the Meads first pair, Janet Kulenicz and Meryl Westlake, 1-6, 2-6.
In the reverse legs, Valerie and Mary struggled against Anne and Val, going down 1-6, 2-6, but Barbara and Hayley had more success against Janet and Meryl, winning the first set 6-1 and taking a 5-1 lead in the second.
It wasn't quite over, as the Meads pair started to make a comeback, getting to 4-5 before the Hailsham pair finished off the rubber 6-4.
Half way through the summer season, the match leaves Hailsham standing 5th in the table.
