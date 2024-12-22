Lower Handicaps win the day for Horsham Seniors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When the going gets tough it is most definitely the better golfers who are able to get going on a wet and muddy golf course.

It was the second Stableford Qualifier of the month for the Horsham Seniors and the lower handicappers took the prizes on both competition days with the handicaps ranging between only 7 and 17 for all of them.

Prizes are awarded to those players who can get nearest to the pin on one specified par three hole and also to those who manage to score a birdie on any of the six par threes across the course. The honours went again to the lower handicappers with eight par three birdies scored over the two days.

Congratulations to Colin Goldsmith who came first on Tuesday with 36 points, playing to his handicap in the wintry and challenging conditions.

Howard Mannion scored 35 points to come in second and Richard Lodge was third on 34 points. With the lowest handicap in the competition fourth place went to Clive Limbrick on 32 points.

It was well done on Wednesday to Charlie Malsbury who came in first on countback scoring 35 points and Mark Smith was second also with 35 points. Third and fourth places were decided on countback as well with Peter Worthington and Trevor White both with a score of 32 points, Peter having the better score on the back nine holes.

Charlie Malsbury and Mark Smith were congratulated by Tommy Ward who won the nearest the pin prize.