Magic Meads tennis aces march on

Meads LTC ladies' first team kept their promotion hopes alive with a hard earned 3-1 victory away at Horsham Tennis Club.

In sweltering conditions Meads had to adjust to unfamiliar hard courts but Lucy Parkin and Sarah King-Spooner immediately produced some calm, measured tennis in their first rubber taking the first set 6-0 before clinching the second set 6-2.

Meanwhile Hazel Sneath and Jess Gisby made a similarly bright start in their first rubber dominating the first set 6-1. Horsham fought back to take the second set 6-4 which meant that the rubber came down to a first to ten tie break. Sneath's forehands and Gisby's excellent overheads saw the Meads pair take the tie break 10-6.

In the reverse rubbers King-Spooner and Parkin were defeated by the Horsham first pair who produced some consistent and determined tennis whilst Sneath and Gisby won their second rubber 6-4, 6-2.

Meads Ladies' firsts, L to R - Sarah King-Spooner, Lucy Parkin, Hazel Sneath and Jess Gisby

Reflecting on a 3-1 victory, captain Lucy Parkin said, "I was delighted that we secured three points in a difficult away fixture in challenging conditions. I was particularly pleased that Hazel Sneath and Jess Gisby performed so well. Their ice cool performance in the championship tie break could prove crucial at the end of the season. The promotion dream lives on."