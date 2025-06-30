Maltravers bowls take bragging rights
At the halfway stage Maltravers were ahead in three rinks but Norfolk fought back to triumph 70-63. Norfolk's winning rinks were Caroline Longhurst, Brian Phillips, John Wilson, and Denny Roberts,17-13, and Nick Potter, Derek Fisher, Dave Simmonds, and Suki Ritblat, 21-15. The other two rinks were taken by Maltravers 19-20 and 13-15.
In the men's WSBL Div1 game Norfolk missed the chance to go second in the table when they lost at home to Chichester 62-71. Norfolk took two rinks by the margin of 17-16 and lost the other two 15-21 and 13-18.
The winning rinks were Nick Potter, Jim O'Regan, John Collins, and Roger Ayling, and John Rainbow, Brian Phillips, Hugh Montgomery, and Denny Roberts.
In the mixed BML Division 1 games the Greens had a 35-31 win over Chichester A with both rinks going to the last end. Jim O'Regan, Elaine Montgomery, and Roger Ayling winning 16-14 and Terry Phillips, Michael Comber, and Brian Phillips winning 19-17.
In their other match the Greens lost to WItterings 28-45 although Pauline Slade, Peter Hunter, and John Collins won 21-14, the other rink going down 7-31.
Norfolk Yellows beat Middleton Blue 31-29 with Hilary Claydon, Bernie Baker, and Bob Allen winning 18-13, the other rink going down 13-16.