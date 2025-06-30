Maltravers bowls take bragging rights

If Norfolk bowlers thought their four-point advantage from the first leg of the Mixed Pavett Shield against near neighbours Maltravers meant the hard bit was over, they were mistaken.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the halfway stage Maltravers were ahead in three rinks but Norfolk fought back to triumph 70-63. Norfolk's winning rinks were Caroline Longhurst, Brian Phillips, John Wilson, and Denny Roberts,17-13, and Nick Potter, Derek Fisher, Dave Simmonds, and Suki Ritblat, 21-15. The other two rinks were taken by Maltravers 19-20 and 13-15.

In the men's WSBL Div1 game Norfolk missed the chance to go second in the table when they lost at home to Chichester 62-71. Norfolk took two rinks by the margin of 17-16 and lost the other two 15-21 and 13-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning rinks were Nick Potter, Jim O'Regan, John Collins, and Roger Ayling, and John Rainbow, Brian Phillips, Hugh Montgomery, and Denny Roberts.

Norfolk captain Jim Raggett receiving the Pavett Shield from Maltravers captain, Maz Howl

In the mixed BML Division 1 games the Greens had a 35-31 win over Chichester A with both rinks going to the last end. Jim O'Regan, Elaine Montgomery, and Roger Ayling winning 16-14 and Terry Phillips, Michael Comber, and Brian Phillips winning 19-17.

In their other match the Greens lost to WItterings 28-45 although Pauline Slade, Peter Hunter, and John Collins won 21-14, the other rink going down 7-31.

Norfolk Yellows beat Middleton Blue 31-29 with Hilary Claydon, Bernie Baker, and Bob Allen winning 18-13, the other rink going down 13-16.